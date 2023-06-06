More salary: Changing jobs is so lucrative in times of a shortage of skilled workers

Er is considered the panacea for the labor market of our time: changing jobs. On the one hand, because more and more industries are suffering from labor shortages, on the other hand, because artificial intelligence (AI) will soon completely transform many professions.

If employees are now more willing to change jobs, several problems can be solved at once: By taking up a new job, employees improve financially, at the same time employers experience workers who are embarking on something new and in the new job in the best case kneel properly. At least that’s the expectation.

So far, no systematic study has been carried out into the impact that a job change really has on professional development and the quality of work. Researchers from the Bertelsmann Foundation have now done this and presented a comprehensive study on it.