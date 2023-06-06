“AWARD-WINNING DELATION” PROPOSES A LAW THAT BENEFITS BUCHONES « Noticias cde

NATIONALS (Special envoy) The award-winning denunciation, which allows reducing prison sentences for people linked to punishable acts that reveal details to justice, is proposed to be introduced into the Penal Code through a special law.

Criminal judge Matías Garcete reported in an interview with Radio Monumental that he will present a bill to include in the legal system the whistleblower, whistleblower, whistleblower or repentant, after having analyzed this figure in his doctoral thesis.

Garcete stated that this special law covers all possible behavior models, since currently benefits are only granted to the defendant when he provides information regarding money laundering, kidnapping, human trafficking and drug trafficking. “The special law that I propose structures an entire dimension that reflects all criminal offenses. With this we can introduce the criminal types and there are several previous parameters, ”he explained.

The magistrate clarified that the information provided to the investigator by the “informer” will not be an element of proof itself, but will be a way to achieve it. “It will be an agreement between the courts and the defendant. The information is taken into account and if it is suitable, it is taken into consideration for the award-winning denunciation, ”he said.

“There are several types of rewarded denunciation, in the project that I analyzed it even covers those already convicted because they handle information, and they can benefit,” he deepened.

Garcete assured that legislators are very interested in promoting his project, which is why he hopes that the proposal raised in his doctoral thesis will be processed.

In our country, the award-winning denunciation figure as such does not exist within the Paraguayan Penal Code, although it is possible to speak of a similar classification in Law 1340/88 “That represses the trafficking of narcotics and dangerous drugs and other related crimes” .

In its Article 43, said regulation mentions: “The penalties provided for in this Law will be reduced to one fifth if the defendant, before issuing pretrial detention, provides information that allows the seizure of considerable quantities of substances referred to in this Law or the discovery of trafficking organizations, and to a third party, if the information is provided after said order has been issued, but before the final sentence is handed down”.

The award-winning denunciation, applied with positive results in various countries around the world, allows reducing the custodial sentences of people who are linked to a punishable act, whether as the perpetrator or an accomplice, being a very useful tool for the authorities in the framework of a criminal investigation.

The problem is that the only legislation that includes a figure similar to the denunciation awarded in Paraguay, only has applicability in relation to the fight against drug trafficking and other related events, and cannot be applied to other criminal figures where there is also a actual need.

