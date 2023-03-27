- Swiss chocolate manufacturers produced more in 2022 and increased sales.
- More Swiss chocolate was also exported abroad.
- However, the volume sold domestically declined last year.
The association of Swiss chocolate manufacturers, Chocosuisse, announced that domestic business has still not recovered from the pandemic low.
Chocolate producers also struggled with the high price of Swiss sugar. This had almost doubled compared to the previous year.
More exports
In addition, there are high import rates: Although 1.5 percent less chocolate was imported into Switzerland in 2022 than in the previous year, this figure had already shot up by more than 10 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. Therefore, the pressure from goods manufactured abroad is still high, says Chocosuisse.
Association of Swiss Chocolate Manufacturers
The Chocosuisse association, which is organized as a cooperative, unites member companies with a total of 16 factories and around 4,500 employees in Switzerland. According to the association, they process around 30 percent of the sugar produced in Switzerland.
However, sales abroad supported. Because overall, the amount of Swiss chocolate sold at home and abroad in 2022 increased by 4.7 percent compared to the previous year thanks to exports. The resulting turnover increased by 6.4 percent.
SRF 4 News, March 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m.; awp/sda/hedj; spic
