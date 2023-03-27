In the last few days, rumors of the Bolognese winger’s contract extension before the end of the championship have begun to circulate. The transfer market, however, is an ocean full of sharks. The fans, until they see the signature and the official statement of the club, cannot be calm. Orsolini was associated with the Nerazzurri (should Correa leave) but also to Mourinho’s Giallorossi. Napoli, the biancocelesti and the Old lady, for now, it seems that they are not interested. The fact is that prevention is better than cure and there are rumors that the Bologna management already has identified the possible replacement of Orsolini. We are talking about Luke Romero. The 18-year-old Argentine striker has bewitched Sarri but, due to the high demands of his agent, he risks leaving the capital on a free transfer. He has talent to spare and Sartori he’s monitoring him. But it doesn’t end there.