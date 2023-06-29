More serious falls on buses and trams due to density stress – women and pensioners are particularly at risk

The number of accidents in public transport is increasing again. In addition to commuters, employees are also affected. The federal government is therefore announcing new measures.

Hold on tight – otherwise there is a risk of a fall if you brake abruptly in the bus.

July 6, 2022, just before 4 p.m.: In Brig, employees are shunting a freight train. The shunting supervisor rides on the running board of the front wagon. Exactly what happened next is still part of an investigation. One thing is clear: there is a so-called signal case, i.e. someone ignores a “stop” signal. The train derails and the tipping tank car buries the shunting manager. At the scene of the accident, the emergency doctor can only determine the death of the 62-year-old from Valais.

