More than 20 stocks rose by more than 9%!The energy storage sector is becoming more and more popular, and large depositors are collaborating to save money. These core targets can be paid attention to



Financial Associated Press (Shanghai, edited by Zilong),Today (December 26), the energy storage sector rose sharply, and individual stocks collectively ushered in an explosion. As of the close, more than 20 stocks in the sector rose by more than 9%. Among them, more than a dozen concept stocks closed their daily limit. Among the leading stocks in the industry, Sungrow and Trina Solar both rose by more than 10%.

Note: Energy storage concept stocks exploded collectively (as of the close on December 26)

The high-increase installed capacity of energy storage may continue, and concept stocks usher in an outbreak after a long absence

In terms of news, Hunan Province recently issued an implementation plan for carbon peaking in the industrial sector, which proposes to promote the construction of industrial green micro-grids and accelerate the large-scale application of new energy storage. At the same time, Shandong Province also recently stated that it will speed up the research and application of energy storage technology and explore the technical path of “window + hydrogen energy storage”. In addition, as the price of photovoltaic upstream raw materials continues to fall in the near future, the market expects that the new production capacity of silicon materials will be gradually released, and the profits of the industrial chain will be redistributed.

Affected by this, energy storage concept stocks, which had been silent for many days, ushered in a big explosion today. As of the close, more than 20 stocks in the sector rose by more than 9%. Among them, Yonggui Electric took the top spot in today’s concept stock increase list with a daily limit of 20cm “, and also boarded today’s Dragon and Tiger List. From the perspective of the top five buying and selling seats, three institutions bought more than 10 million yuan, and one institution bought nearly 8 million yuan. At the same time, China International Finance Shanghai Branch (quantitative fund) bought nearly 6.6 million yuan, and at the same time The sale was 1.6 million yuan, and the net purchase amount was nearly 5 million yuan.

Note: CICC pointed out that the core driving force for the development of global energy storage is the increase in the power generation of fluctuating renewable energy, increasing the instability of the power system, and giving birth to flexible resources such as energy storage. demand. It is expected that the global wind and solar installed capacity will usher in high growth in 2023. It is expected that the global demand for photovoltaics in 23 years is expected to increase by 40%-50% year-on-year to nearly 350GW. In 2023, China‘s wind power installed capacity will reach 70-80GW, an increase of about 30%-40% year-on-year, driving global energy storage allocation demand.

Large depositors accelerate their deposits and pay attention to relevant beneficiary targets

According to recent reports, the first new energy large-scale wind-solar base project in the Yangtze River Delta region – Three Gorges Energy’s 1.2 million-kilowatt wind-solar wind storage base project in southern Fuyang, Anhui, achieved the first batch of grid connection. It is reported that the project mainly includes a 650,000-kilowatt photovoltaic power station and a 550,000-kilowatt wind farm. At the same time, a 300-megawatt/600-megawatt-hour energy storage power station will be built. Floating photovoltaic power station. At present, affected by the continuous expansion of domestic new energy installed capacity, related energy storage construction is also developing rapidly.

Cinda Securities pointed out that large depositors are saving at home and abroad, and they are optimistic about the opportunities for the development of the industrial chain. The rapid growth of demand drives the core equipment of the industry chain, such as batteries, PCS, and integrators to benefit deeply: among them, the competition pattern of the battery segment is concentrated, and Ningde Times has obvious leading advantages; the market concentration of the PCS segment is high, and companies focus on differentiated markets; In the integrator segment , The household storage leader casts a brand moat, and the large storage has a first-mover advantage. The future pattern may be that the independent energy storage in the large-scale storage will increase rapidly, and the leading household storage will enjoy a brand premium, and related targets will benefit.

In terms of specific core targets, Cinda Securities believes that you can pay attention to: 1) The battery link:EVE Lithium Energy, Ningde Times, Paineng Technology, Guoxuan Hi-Tech, Penghui Energy, Tianneng;2) PCS link:Sungrow, Kstar, Kelu Electronics, Shenghong, Kehua Data, Shangneng Electric, Jinlang Technology, Deye, GoodWe;3) EPC/Integrator:Nanwang Technology, Siyuan Electric, Sifang Co., Ltd., Jinpan Technology, Narada Power;4) Temperature control system:Gaolan shares, Tongfei shares, Sanhua Zhikong, Invik;5) Firefighting system:Jade Bird Fire, Guo Anda。