More than electronic payments What will the digital euro bring?



06/29/2023, 08:00 a.m

The EU Commission took another step towards a digital common currency this week and presented a legislative proposal for the digital euro. It will be many years before it comes, but many are asking: Why should it come at all? After all, it has been possible to pay digitally for years.

What the European Central Bank expects from the introduction and how the digital euro should work is what Raimund Brichta and Etienne Bell talk about in this current episode of “Brichta and Bell – Economy simple and fast”.

Bruchta and Bell – Economics simply and quickly

The ntv moderators Etienne Bell and Raimund Brichta talk about the economy once a week. They illuminate backgrounds and explain what is important to us. Simply informative. Every Thursday on ntv.de, at RTL+ music, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and in the RSS feed. Do you have any questions or suggestions? Then please send an email to [email protected].

