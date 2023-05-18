Moreno on the ex Galliani: “For me he lost 14Kg. Then I saw him on TV with an e…”

Manuela Moreno and the anecdote of the burgundy fetish latex dress

Manuela Moreno back to talking about his relationship ended with Adrian Galliani, revealing new unpublished backgrounds. “In the 1999 – Moreno tells Corriere della Sera – Tg2 had sent me to Montecarlo for the presentation of the book by Emilio Fede. At the very boring gala dinner at Sporting, I ended up sitting next to him. We have laughed all evening. And she began to woo me, more or less it will last a year. Even for me he was on a diet and had lost 14 kg, from 90 it had reached 76. Then every now and then we went to the stadium. In that time we often saw Naomi Campbellwho stood with Briatore. But then I have it given up Why I saw him on tv one night with someone that she shouldn’t have been with him. I didn’t forgive him and sent him to hell. For three months he called me every night, singing to me Renato Zero. I listened to it and sent it back to us”.

Moreno became famous for her slogan “don’t get too comfortable“, which has now gone viral. She reveals: “I wanted to warn the public to be careful and to don’t get distractedbecause in life if you relax they screw you over”. But she is also remembered for a abito bordeaux latex fetish flaunted in 2016: “On social media they wrote to me: the alarm returned to Tg2, the bombs under the dress were from the journalist”. Then a joke about the case is inevitable Fazio: “I’ll follow him with interest on Nove, it’s a loss, but you can also live without him. I host of Agora? I have not received calls but I am ready “. And she reveals:”There is another ex vip of minebut I hope he doesn’t show up too”.

