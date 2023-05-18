convicted former chief and inspector

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Seven years after the raid, three convictions and ten acquittals arrive. In 2016, the Villagrazia detachment of the Forestry Corps of the Sicilian Region was overwhelmed by the scandal. In exchange for money they closed…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, “favors to the Forest Service”: ex-chief and inspector convicted appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».