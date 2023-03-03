The African Digital Summit (Ads), which brings together experts from the marketing, advertising, media and communication sectors, began yesterday in Casablanca, Morocco. 46 speakers and almost 2,000 participants from 30 countries are expected for this two-day conference.

The rich program of this 5th edition includes panels of interventions around the topics of the digital industry, advertising, technological innovation and artificial intelligence, among other topics.

The organizers of this event, promoted by the Moroccan Group of Advertisers (Gma), expect an edition “even more ambitious than the previous ones”, after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

