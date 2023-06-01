Home » Morocco: funds from the government to strengthen water supply and irrigation
Morocco: funds from the government to strengthen water supply and irrigation

The Moroccan government has agreed to allocate $14.2 billion to the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027. The aim is to deal more effectively with the effects of the drought, explains a press release from the Ministry of Equipment and Water.

The funds will be used to accelerate the interconnection project of the Sebou, Bouregreg and Oum Er-Rbia reservoirs, program new dams and update the costs of about twenty planned dams. It also includes accelerating unconventional water mobilization projects and strengthening the supply of drinking water in rural areas.

This decision comes in a context where Morocco is bearing the full brunt of the devastating effects of global warming. According to the World Bank, between 1960 and 2020, the availability of renewable water resources increased from 2,560 m3 to approximately 620 m3 per person per year, placing Morocco in what is considered a situation of “structural water stress”. [da Redazione InfoAfrica]

