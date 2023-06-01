Home » Telecommunications sector, strike called for 6 June. The motivations
World

Telecommunications sector, strike called for 6 June. The motivations

by admin
Telecommunications sector, strike called for 6 June. The motivations

Il telecommunications sector called a strike on June 6th, the day on which the trade unions SLC-CGIL, FISTEL-CISL and UILCOM-UIL called workers together to participate in a demonstration in Rome. It has come to a “dramatic crossroads“, reads the joint statement (in SOURCE), with heavy consequences on employment.

The mobilization denounces the “a trickle of employment which in the last decade has practically halved the workforce of the major Italian managers“. An economically serious situation throughout Europe, but which according to the unions in Italy has degenerated in a worrying way. The finger is pointed in particular at the willingness to separate network infrastructures from servicesconsidered by the telcos to be the ideal solution to revive the fortunes of a suffering industry.

A short-sighted approach that will impoverish the sector even more, transforming leading companies in the TLC sector into mere service resellers, whose reference shareholders are not even Italian.

Companies without their own infrastructure, unions say, will have to adopt a business model focused on the cost cutting. This has been the case in recent years with the use of social safety nets and the generational turnover block, and this will be even more so in the coming years should the line desired by the telcos pass definitively. And what worries most of all is TIM, especially considering the debts weighing on the former monopolist. But not only:

The institutions are not carrying out any regulatory role, no structural intervention that can give stability to the sector by relaunching a strategic asset for the country system and protecting over 120,000 employees who operate in the variegated world of telecommunications.

The unions believe that TIM has chosen the wrong path (that of parcelling out) because in this way a point of reference will be missing in Italy”which should stabilize the sector“. The telecommunications sector risks turning into a cosmos of “virtual micro-managers, with very little employment and zero technological infrastructure“. The jobs at risk would be at least 20,000not counting the induced.

See also  Dnevni horoksop za 17. february | Fun

Appointment therefore on 6 June in Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome starting at 10:30.

You may also like

Olga Danilović made it to the third round...

A Russian woman killed her daughter and three...

The wedding procession after the royal wedding in...

ROAD SAFETY Here are the most dangerous roads...

International Children’s Day丨World Join Hands to Create a...

The new research in Portugal on the disappearance...

Long live Rai2, Fiorello freezes Amadeus: “You’re done,...

Boris Nemtsov paid with his life for his...

Climate change conference in Dubai: Catholics and Islam...

Milestone takes us back to the tracks of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy