Telecommunications sector, strike called for 6 June. The motivations

Il telecommunications sector called a strike on June 6th , the day on which the trade unions SLC-CGIL, FISTEL-CISL and UILCOM-UIL called workers together to participate in a demonstration in Rome. It has come to a “dramatic crossroads“, reads the joint statement (in SOURCE), with heavy consequences on employment.

The mobilization denounces the “a trickle of employment which in the last decade has practically halved the workforce of the major Italian managers“. An economically serious situation throughout Europe, but which according to the unions in Italy has degenerated in a worrying way. The finger is pointed in particular at the willingness to separate network infrastructures from servicesconsidered by the telcos to be the ideal solution to revive the fortunes of a suffering industry.

A short-sighted approach that will impoverish the sector even more, transforming leading companies in the TLC sector into mere service resellers, whose reference shareholders are not even Italian.

Companies without their own infrastructure, unions say, will have to adopt a business model focused on the cost cutting. This has been the case in recent years with the use of social safety nets and the generational turnover block, and this will be even more so in the coming years should the line desired by the telcos pass definitively. And what worries most of all is TIM, especially considering the debts weighing on the former monopolist. But not only:

The institutions are not carrying out any regulatory role, no structural intervention that can give stability to the sector by relaunching a strategic asset for the country system and protecting over 120,000 employees who operate in the variegated world of telecommunications.

The unions believe that TIM has chosen the wrong path (that of parcelling out) because in this way a point of reference will be missing in Italy”which should stabilize the sector“. The telecommunications sector risks turning into a cosmos of “virtual micro-managers, with very little employment and zero technological infrastructure“. The jobs at risk would be at least 20,000not counting the induced.

Appointment therefore on 6 June in Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome starting at 10:30.