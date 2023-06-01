French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina reach third round at Roland Garros

A third title would see Iga Swiatek equal Serena Williams and Monica Seles’ record at Roland Garros

Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina underlined their title credentials with straight-set wins at the French Open.

Polish world number one Swiatek, seeking a third title in four years at Roland Garros, defeated American Claire Liu 6-4 6-0 to reach the third round.

She will play China’s Wang Xiyu next.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, winner of last week’s Italian Open, beat 18-year-old Czech Linda Noskova 6-3 6-3 for her eighth successive victory on clay.

The 23-year-old fourth seed will play Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last 32.

Swiatek and Rybakina are part of the emerging ‘big three’ on the WTA Tour, alongside Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka, with the trio having won the past four Grand Slam titles between them.

They are the leading players on the WTA Tour this season, although Rybakina is still fourth in the 52-week rankings – behind American Jessica Pegula – after not receiving points for winning Wimbledon last year.

Swiatek, who also won last year’s US Open, made it back-to-back straight-set wins in Paris and – just as she did against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa – sealed victory in style by winning every game in a dominant second-set display against her 102nd-ranked opponent.

Rybakina, who lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final in January, showed with the win against Noskova she looks capable of going far at Roland Garros.

Her best performance came in 2021 when she reached the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka, 25, is already through to the third round, earning another straight-set win when she beat compatriot Iryna Shymanovich on Wednesday.

‘Stay humble and don’t be a diva’ – Andreeva outlines dream for 25 titles

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player in the French Open main draw

Elsewhere, Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva progressed with a 6-1 6-2 win over France’s Diane Parry.

Andreeva said a text message from Andy Murray provided inspiration after she won the first Grand Slam match of her career on Tuesday.

She has become the seventh player under the age of 17 to reach the women’s singles third round at Roland-Garros. Three of those players – Iva Majoli, Martina Hingis and Serena Williams – went on to reach the final at the event.

She could face American 19-year-old Coco Gauff, who plays Austrian Julia Grabher on Thursday, in the third round.

Asked what she feels is the most difficult part of doing well at a young age, Andreeva said: “Maybe, as my coach says, to not be like [a] diva. To stay humble all the time.

“Even though I don’t think that I have a lot of success now. I didn’t win any tournaments. I just play. I [haven’t done] incredible things.”

On what she wants to achieve in the sport, she added: “The dream. I know that Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams [titles]so I want to go until 25.

“If it will be possible, I don’t know.”

Also on Thursday, American qualifier Kayla Day knocked out compatriot and 20th seed Madison Keys with a 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory.

The 23-year-old left-hander is making her first appearance in the main draw at Roland Garros and will face Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the third round.