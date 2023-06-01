The tender encounter between the daughter of Martín Elías and ‘Mama’ Vila

Through social networks, the video of the tender visit made by the daughter of Martín Elías, Paula Elena Díaz, to the mother of Diomedes Díaz, Mama Vilain Valledupar.

The heiress of ‘El earthquake’ was accompanied by her mother, Dayana Jaimes, who was the last wife of the now-deceased artist. In the video you can see that, upon arrival, Elver Díaz awaits you at the doorbrother of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ and son of Mama Vila.

“Grábame con paulita. She is my niece, the daughter of Martín Elías. Paulita, ‘La purry’”, he says excitedly while giving him a kiss on the forehead.

On May 22, Paula Elena turned 8 years old. She this day she celebrated with his family. Elder DayanBetsy Liliana, and other uncles were present.