Gianmarco Pozzecco, interviewed by La Nuova, comments on the term Olimpia-Virtus duopoly in the Italian championship: «Having said that the national team has the problem that the Italians should play a little more, giving them responsibilities like Spissu, Melli, Gigi, and Polonara and Diop have done and are doing, there are many talented Italians. Then, this duopoly… even if there were owners like Zanetti and Armani».

