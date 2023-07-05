Powerful explosion at Russian rocket launcher ammunition depot in Donetsk: before and after drone video

A video posted by Rbc-Ukraine show one powerful explosion which destroyed a large Russian ammunition depot MLRS (Extremely Accurate Multiple Rocket Launcher Artillery System) a MakiivkaIn the Donetsk, where yesterday evening the pro-Russian mayor Alexey Kuzmin had reported a roar. “The Russians had placed a large MLRS ammunition depot in the courtyard of an unfinished residential area in Makiivka. Yesterday the depot blew up. The “before” and “after” videos were shot from a drone,” writes Rbc-Ukraine.

Video Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

