I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Not only the one billion euro sovereign wealth fund to support strategic supply chains and the new high school for Made in Italy, with the first bell ringing in September 2024 in the main districts. The framework bill approved by the Council of Ministers has 50 articles, according to the latest draft, of organic provisions to enhance and promote excellent productions, historical and artistic beauties and national cultural roots as factors to be preserved and transmitted for growth of the country’s economy.

Urso: a strategic measure

Among the latest news, there is also a technical commission on pasta for correct information on quality on the label. “It is a provision that I consider strategic,” said the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso, explaining that the resources that the funds wish to invest will be added to the sovereign wealth fund. «It becomes the channel – he observes – with which it is possible to give resources to investments in the strategic supply chains of Made in Italy».

The Foundation “enterprises and skills”

The national strategic fund for Made in Italy will have the objective of stimulating the growth and consolidation of national strategic supply chains also for the procurement phase of critical raw materials. As for the new high school, it will be dedicated to the knowledge and skills associated with excellent products and Italian tradition through a course capable of providing historical-juridical, artistic, linguistic, economic and market skills. He will be supported by the “Enterprises and Skills” Foundation with the task, among other things, of promoting the link between companies and high schools and managing a permanent national exhibition of Made in Italy. While for the generational transition in the company, new pensioners will be able to act as tutors for new hires.

National day on April 15th

The national day of Made in Italy arrives, on April 15, and sectoral measures then intervene in support of the main supply chains with a valorisation of 100% national wood-furniture, textiles, nautical, ceramics and goldsmith products. Ten million euros are earmarked for strengthening self-entrepreneurship and female entrepreneurship initiatives. Another chapter concerns measures aimed at the promotion, enhancement and protection of cultural heritage and tourism with the possibility for cultural institutes and places to register the trademark that characterizes them, which may be granted to third parties for use against payment. Furthermore, the definition of “cultural and creative enterprises” is introduced into the legislation, with a special register and a fund at the ministry and a “National strategic plan for the promotion and development of cultural and creative enterprises” is envisaged.

Promoted the “NutrInform Battery” system

The bill promotes the “NutrInform Battery” system as a national labeling system for the nutritional indications of food products and a quality certification in favor of Italian restaurants abroad. Among the measures there is also the establishment of the fund for the protection in the world of Italian agricultural, food, wine and beverage geographical indications and the enhancement of biodiversity, traditional practices and the rural landscape, through the support of genetic improvement through the establishment of specific funds, including that for the districts of the typical Italian product.

(breakinglatest.news del 01/06/2023))