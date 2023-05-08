Morocco: over 300,000 families so far supported by the “Cities without slums” program

In Morocco, the national program “Cities without slums” has made it possible to address the situation of 3,516 families in the year 2023, while 60 cities have been declared free of shanty towns.

This was reported by the Minister of National Territorial Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policies Fatima Zahra Mansouri, responding to a parliamentary question on the evolution of this project.

The minister specified that 56% of the remaining families affected by the aforementioned program are based in Casablanca, Salé, Skhirat, Témara, Marrakech, Guercif and Larache.

To speed up the implementation of the initiative, Mansouri assured that the ministry is working to involve new actors, in this case the regions, and to strengthen the public-private partnership, as well as coordination with the interior ministry with the aim to radically remedy this phenomenon for the dignity of citizens and their right to decent housing.

The “Cities without slums” program, launched by King Mohammed VI in 2004, is considered a priority by the government as a constitutional right and pillar of the welfare state.

The progress rate of the program reached 74%, with an improvement in the living conditions of 322,420 families; 270,000 households were initially targeted by this program based on 2004 statistics. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

