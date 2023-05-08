Home » Iran, two people hanged for having insulted Islam by burning the Koran
World

Iran, two people hanged for having insulted Islam by burning the Koran

by admin
Iran, two people hanged for having insulted Islam by burning the Koran

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out on two men, Sadrollah Fazeli Zarei and Youssef Mehrdad, who were hanged this morning for “insulting the Prophet Mohammed and … burning the Koran,” the judiciary website reported.

In March two years ago, one of the accused allegedly confessed to having posted a piece of content on his social media account in which he admitted to the insults he committed, Mizan added.

These are confessions that human rights groups in Iran define as “forced” as they are often obtained under duress. At least 582 people were executed in Iran last year, the highest number of executions in the country since 2015 and well above the 333 recorded in 2021, according to a joint report by NGOs Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Together Against the Death Penalties (ECPM).

See also  China, the population is aging: families will be able to have a third child

You may also like

the driver, the only one on board, died

Maja Marinković on eyebrow tattooing | Fun

Wild Hearts in offerta a 49,99 Euro

SCANIA / The Griffin introduces new gearboxes for...

Final stretch of the Condeduque concert season

Because the Arab countries are returning to have...

Bolivia, the general who captured Che Guevara dies...

Kissinger expects peace negotiations in Ukraine by the...

Ravello (Salerno), tourist bus crashes: the driver dies

Australia’s slap to Charles III: Sydney does not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy