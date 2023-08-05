Home » Mortgages, crazy and unsustainable price increases: buying a house costs 100,000 euros more
Mortgages, crazy and unsustainable price increases: buying a house costs 100,000 euros more

Buying a house with a mutual in Milan, Rome and Naples it costs a total of 100,000 euros more than at the end of 2021. According to data processed by the Fabi per the ANSAthe purchase of a 350,000-euro property in the three main Italian cities, with a 25-year bank loan of 250,000 euros and a cash advance of 100,000 euros, today involves a total outlay, including the interest paid to the bank , of over 500,000 euros, approximately 25% more than the 400,000 that would have been needed until just over a year ago.

In detail the Laziowith an average rate of 4.42% is “black shirt” in the regional ranking of interest rates, not far from Calabria with 4.40%, while the primacy of the cheapest belongs to Friuli Venezia Giuliaal 3,65%.

As he writes Ansatranslated into cost terms, means that for a 25-year loan of 125,000 euros, anyone wishing to buy a house in the Lazio he gets to pay 697 euros per month against the 643 of those who bet on Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The gap grows with the increase in the amount of the loan: for a mortgage of up to 200,000 euros, in Lazio, the monthly installment rises to 1,115 euros against 1,028 of the Friuli Venezia Giulia; for a loan over 250,000 euros, on the other hand, the difference is even more marked, marking 1,394 against 1,285 euros per month.

