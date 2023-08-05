A fight between a Serb and a Montenegrin in Budva | Info

A Serb from NZ (26) was arrested in Budva because he beat an MP who suffered serious injuries on the promenade in that city.

Officials of the Regional Security Center “South” – Budva Security Department, taking measures and actions to identify persons who physically attacked one person on the promenade, arrested N.Z. (26) from Serbia, while for four people of the trail.

Namely, on August 3, it was reported to the Emergency Department of the Budva Security Department that on the Slovenska obala promenade in front of a restaurant, a group of young men physically attacked the MP, hitting him in the head and body area.

On this occasion, the MP gained serious physical injuries. By undertaking a series of measures and actions to shed light on the event in question, members of the Budva police identified, located and detained NZ on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of grievous bodily harm, together with four other persons. Police officers of the Budva Security Department are undertaking further measures and actions to locate and prosecute four more suspects who participated in the criminal act in question, the announcement stated.

