Sensational, Castrovilli jumps to Bournemouth: press release from Fiorentina

The editorial staff Saturday 5 August 2023, 12:21

ROMA – Resounding, skip the transfer of Gaetano Castrovilli at Bournemouth. Fiorentina communicated it through a note published on its official website: “We inform you that the player Gaetano Castrovilli, who underwent medical examinations yesterday in preparation for the finalization of the purchase contract by Bournemouth, will return to Italy today, as the results of the medical tests carried out were not considered suitable“.

Castrovilli, the press release from Fiorentina

The statement of the Fiorentina goes on: “The player will therefore return to Italy to return to Fiorentina starting Monday and carry out his regular competitive activity having passed all the necessary medical tests in Italy for the performance of his competitive activity“.

