Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed down on Friday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon index fell 3.9 percent.

UxinUp more than 7%, water drop company,Tuniurose more than 3%,Leju、Tiger SecuritiesUp more than 2%, Tuya Smart, Dajian Yuncang,car homeLuokung technology rose by more than 1%, JOY Group,funny headlinesrose nearly 1%.

Daily Youxian fell more than 19%,litchi、Fangduoduofell more than 11%,AMTDMathematics fell more than 8%,new oxygen、Baidu、Huya、NetEaseright,JD.comfell more than 6%,shell、Bilibili、Vipshop360 Digits fell more than 5%,Canaan Technology、mushroom Streethappy car,Pinduoduofull gang,fog coreTechnology,TSMCfell more than 4%,Zhongtong、Ding dong shoppingNetEase,Mavericks Electric、36 krypton、IQIYIfell more than 3%,Tencent Music、AliBabaCtrip,Thunder、Dadagroup,No.Ninetownscityfell more than 2%,betta、New Oriental、Danatech、sohu、Cheetah Mobilefell more than 1%.

The new energy vehicle sector closed down, and Xiaopeng Motors fell 8.21%.NIOdown 7.9%,idealAuto fell 6.59%.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Dow down more than 400 points and the Nasdaq down 3.1%. The Dow fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to 29,634.83 points; the Nasdaq fell 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39 points; the S&P 500 fell 86.84 points, or 2.37%, to 3,583.07 points.

U.S. retail sales rose at zero month-on-month in September, below expectations. Economists see a 60 percent chance of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months.JPMorganThe U.S. is expected to enter a recession in the next six to nine months.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

