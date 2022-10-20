Home Business Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Thursday, Zhihu rose by more than 4%, Xiaopeng and Ideal rose by more than 3% | China Concept Stock_Sina Finance_Sina.com
　　Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index initially closing up 0.8%.

Wunong.com rose more than 11%, Yunji, Tuanche rose more than 6%, Haiyin Fortune, Kingsoft Cloud, Netease Youdao rose more than 5%, Zhihu, Xuming Radio and Television, 9Fu, UMC, etc. rose more than 4%, Ya Le Technology, Waterdrop Company, Xiaoying Technology, Xinye Technology, Pupu Culture,southern AirlineYueshang Group, Tiger Securities,BeiGeneXiaopeng Motors, Shuhai, Julius Baer Technology, Sunshine Power, Hong En, Ideal Auto, etc. rose more than 3%, Yangang Pearl, Shell, Tuozhen Bio, Ctrip, UCloudlink, China Eastern Airlines, Liantuo Bio, China Hotel Group, Yidianxing, Wanchun Pharmaceutical, Qinhuai Data, Pinduoduo, Ucommune, Suntech, JOY Group, Yuehang Sunshine, JD.com, Autohome, 21Vianet, New Oriental, Cheetah Mobile, etc. rose more than 2% .

Monster Charge fell by more than 12%, Yixian E-commerce, Best Group, and Zhongzhi Holdings fell by more than 8%.O.R.G.Seed, Taihecheng Medical, etc. fell more than 7%, Ninth City, Huarui Clothing, Danai Technology, Fog Core Technology, Onion Group, Mogujie, Douyu, Hengyi Electronics, Yiren Jinke, etc. fell more than 5%, Ningsheng International,Chinese medicineHoldings Co., Ltd., Canaan Technology, Leju, Xiaobai Maimai, Daily Youxian, Jiuzhou Pharmacy, Magic Line, etc. fell more than 3%.

U.S. stocks closed lower for the second straight session on Thursday. U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hitting a new high since 2008. Investors focused on earnings reports from companies such as AT&T and Tesla, economic data and their impact on the Fed’s policy outlook.

See also  A large number of employees are infected with the new crown virus. Nearly 6,000 flights around the world have been canceled on Christmas Day: Lufthansa: Leave employees exceeded emergency plans

The Dow fell 90.22 points, or 0.30%, to 30,333.59 points; the Nasdaq fell 65.66 points, or 0.61%, to 10,614.84 points; the S&P 500 fell 29.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,665.78 points.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

