Original title: Motorcycle sales are under pressure, Mavericks Electric’s second-quarter revenue and net profit both drop

Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Chen Weicheng) On August 15, Mavericks Electric announced its financial report for the second quarter of 2022, showing that it achieved revenue of 828 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 12.4%; net profit was 14.362 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 84%. %.

In the second quarter, the company’s total global sales volume was 208,857 units, a year-on-year decrease of 17.4%. Among them, the sales volume in the Chinese market was 180,299 units, a year-on-year decrease of 26.7%; the sales volume in the overseas market was 28,558 units, a year-on-year increase of 309.1%. Revenue per vehicle was 3,963 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%.

Divided by business, the Chinese market revenue was 597 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 21.2%; the overseas market revenue was 146 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 153.8%; the accessories, spare parts sales and service revenue was 84.7 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 34.6%.

The company’s gross profit margin was 20.3%, compared with 22.7% in the same period last year. Attributable to continued cost pressure, lower-margin overseas scooter sales increased and higher gross-margin sales of accessories, spare parts and services decreased.

As of June 30, 2022, the company has 3,329 authorized franchise stores in China, an increase of 81 from the previous month. The number of distributors in the overseas sales network increased to 53, covering 52 countries.

At the same time, the company released its first environmental, social and governance report, showing that users will ride a total of 3.7 billion kilometers in 2021, which is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 936,000 tons. In 2021, female employees will account for 28.9%, and the first female CFO will be hired.

With the launch of new products, the gradual improvement of the domestic epidemic and the arrival of the traditional peak season, Mavericks Electric expects to achieve revenue of 1.16 billion yuan to 1.35 billion yuan in the third quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 5% to a year-on-year increase of 10%.

