On August 29, five Moutai ice cream flagship stores opened on the same day in five cities including Shanghai. So far, Moutai Ice Cream has covered most provinces in the country.

As an innovative business launched by Kweichow Moutai and an important carrier for establishing emotional bonds with young consumer groups, Moutai ice cream is sought after by consumers everywhere. At the opening scene of the flagship store in Shanghai, the reporter saw many citizens coming to try it out and take pictures.

It is understood that since its launch more than three months ago, the sales of Moutai ice cream have reached nearly 140 million yuan. Industry insiders believe that for a long time, Moutai ice cream still has the attribute of “social currency”, but as the enthusiasm of the public for early adopters and showing off subsides, whether it can continue to attract consumers is the problem.

In addition to Maotai, another liquor giant, Yanghe Co., Ltd., also recently announced the launch of a cultural and creative blind box ice cream. Industry insiders believe that behind the cross-border ice cream of wine companies, they are not only interested in the growth space of the ice cream market, but also more importantly, brand penetration and cultivating young people’s liquor consumption scene.

Five stores open together, no more queues

At around 10:30 a.m. on August 29, the Shanghai flagship store of Moutai Ice Cream opened at Sinan Mansion in Huangpu District, which is also the 12th flagship store of Moutai Ice Cream.

In addition to Shanghai, offline stores in Beijing, Zunyi, Qingdao, and Harbin also opened on the same day. So far, Moutai Ice Cream has covered more than 20 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country.

The reporter saw at the opening scene of the flagship store in Shanghai that despite the high temperature of more than 30 degrees that day, there were still many citizens who came to try it out and check in. “My family lives nearby, and today I brought my children to try it out. After the opening, there is another good place to consume ice cream,” an aunt told reporters.

What is intriguing is that compared with the long queues of consumers when Moutai ice cream landed in Xi’an, Nanjing, Shenzhen and other cities in the early days, there are significantly fewer consumers in the flagship store in Shanghai, and the phenomenon of long queues is no longer there.

According to the data of “i Moutai”, the sales of Moutai ice cream have reached nearly 140 million yuan since its launch more than three months ago.

“As the number of cities covered by Moutai ice cream increases and the scope of online purchases expands, the public’s enthusiasm for early adopters and showing off will gradually fade. Whether it can continue to attract consumers is the real test for Moutai ice cream.” Some industry insiders believe.

Interestingly, investor Duan Yongping and well-known scholar Ren Zeping have expressed different views on Moutai ice cream.

When Moutai Ice Cream was first launched, Duan Yongping once said that he had “no opinion” about Moutai Ice Cream. He intuitively thought that this product was not a good product, and it felt too divergent. Later, Duan Yongping responded to netizens on Snowball and said: “Let’s wait 10 years before talking. If Moutai ice cream can reach more than 10% of Moutai’s turnover, the product can be called success. If it is 1%, it doesn’t make much sense.”

Ren Zeping holds the opposite view. He said that Maotai’s courage to innovate and reform is a good thing, which should be positively recognized. Judging from the launch of the first wave, both i Moutai and Moutai Ice Cream were successful. “The key is to see how to continue to deliver good products, how to maintain good consumer reputation, and how to scale to achieve Moutai’s second growth curve.”

“Make friends” with young people

Since mid-May, Moutai ice cream has not only been hotly discussed in the market, but has also successfully attracted the attention of young people and has become an “Internet celebrity” product. And this also gave other liquor companies inspiration for cross-border marketing.

Recently, Yanghe Co., Ltd. announced the launch of two cultural and creative blind box ice creams, with hidden flavors containing alcohol, in order to achieve an emotional connection with young groups and promote the brand’s transformation to diversification, youth, fashion and personalization.

Xiao Zhuqing, a liquor marketing expert, believes: “Now major wineries are studying and cultivating young people’s consumption habits, wine companies can implement brand penetration through ice cream and create more consumption scenarios.”

Behind the efforts to “make friends” with young people with products such as ice cream is the aging of the age structure of liquor consumers. Relevant survey data show that 21% of post-90s never drink alcohol, 64% of post-90s drink beer, and only 5% of post-90s drink liquor.

According to a report released by Tencent Marketing Insights, young people aged 18-29 have a significantly higher recognition of beer than liquor; age groups of 30-39 and 40-49 have the highest recognition of liquor, which is the target consumer group of liquor Mainly people of this age group.

On the other hand, the ice cream consumer group is obviously younger. According to the “China Ice Cream/Ice Cream Industry Trend Report” released by the China Green Food Association, the main target customers of ice cream are 13-29 year olds, of which the post-90s and post-95s groups account for about 30% of the online ice cream consumer groups. From 2015 to 2021, the market size of the ice cream industry will increase from less than 90 billion yuan to 160 billion yuan, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 10.1%, making it one of the fastest-growing consumer goods in the same period.

