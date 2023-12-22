Home » Mozambique: strong commitment to the fight against terrorist financing
Mozambique: strong commitment to the fight against terrorist financing

Mozambique now has a National Strategy for the fight against terrorist financing 2024-2029, after the Council of Ministers approved the instrument aimed at promoting a common vision of the main objectives in the sectors at high risk of terrorism, mineral resources, finance and civil society organizations. This was reported by the Mozambique information agency (Aim).

In the same session, the spokesperson of the Council of Ministers, Filimão Suaze, stated that the government has also established an Executive Committee to coordinate policies to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons of destruction mass. “The body’s mission is to monitor and coordinate the identification, assessment and response to the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to which Mozambique is exposed,” the spokesperson specified. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

