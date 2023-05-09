Mozambique: the “Mattei Plan for Africa” ​​starts from the continent

Contribute to the definition of the new “Mattei Plan for Africa” ​​announced by the government by bringing the point of view of companies that have already been operating in foreign markets for many years.

This is the purpose of the Forum dedicated to energy transition and industrialization entitled “Mattei Plan for Africa – The contribution of the Italian Chambers of Commerce Abroad” and organized by the Mozambique-Italy Chamber of Commerce together with the Chamber of Italo-South African Commerce and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, and in synergy with Assocamerestero and with the collaboration of all the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad in Asia, South Africa and Oceania.

The Forum that opened yesterday in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, will bring together up to now local and Italian institutions and companies active in the energy sector, in a key country for the future of gas on a global level. “Let’s say that precisely because companies that work remotely, we are asking ourselves the question of the Mattei Plan in a constructive way, trying with this debate, in which two Mozambican ministers and a series of personalities and local and global companies will be present, to bring about some key concepts to then be brought to Italy” Simone Santi, president of the Mozambique-Italy Chamber of Commerce and organizer of the meeting, told InfoAfrica.

“We place ourselves in the position of starting from what Mattei’s principles were and what the application of those principles can be today and we try to turn the question around, what is the contribution we can make in terms of ideas of exchanges of information of know-how of our companies in the energy world to make a contribution to the definition of a Mattei Plan and its implementation”, concludes Santi. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news