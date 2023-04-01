The multi-million jackpot has been hit! The drawing of the balls in the Eurojackpot also promised a lot of money with regard to this Friday: 10 million euros. And they were won in the European lottery on March 31, 2023. Compare your winning numbers now. Here you will always find out immediately after the Eurojackpot winning numbers have been announced, whether you won this time and what the odds were this time

Die winning numbers and the odds are in! Anyone paying attention to the draw in Eurojackpot follows, who is aware that for each drawing a Jackpot between 10 and 120 million euros can be fetched, including this Friday. This time, on March 31, 2023, the jackpot was 10 million euros. Exactly one lucky winner was found somewhere in Europe for the maximum amount. As always, the Friday drawing in the Eurojackpot took place in Helsinki, Finland. This event will not be broadcast live, but the numbers and odds will be published on the same evening. You can now read the odds overview, the new Eurolotto numbers and much more information about the rules, costs and opportunities here on news.de.

Eurojackpot winning numbers from 03/31/2023

Winning numbers 5 out of 50: 10 – 11 – 31 – 37 – 44

Euro numbers 2 out of 12: 5 – 12

March 31, 2023: Eurojackpot winners and odds

In the table you will find the current odds of winning the Eurojackpot on Friday (03/31/2023) at a glance. The odds are published shortly after the draw.

Class number correct profits odds 1 5 correct + 2 euro numbers 1 x 10.000.000,00 € 2 5 correct + 1 euro number 1 x 3.029.225,30 € 3 5 correct + 0 euro numbers 6 x 151.644,80 € 4 4 correct + 2 euro numbers 18 x 8.337,80 € 5 4 correct + 1 euro number 455 x 412,30 € 6 3 correct + 2 euro numbers 846 x 243,90 € 7 4 correct + 0 euro numbers 1.161 x 129,20 € 8 2 correct + 2 euro numbers 12.493 x 38,20 € 9 3 correct + 1 euro number 22.490 x 23,70 € 10 3 correct + 0 euro numbers 60.036 x 18,00 € 11 1 correct + 2 euro numbers 66.307 x 18,00 € 12 2 correct + 1 euro number 337.657 x 11,20 €

Dates for drawing in the Eurojackpot

The Eurojackpot draw is not broadcast on TV or live stream in Germany. On Friday and Tuesday the current Eurolotto numbers will be drawn at 21:00 Eastern European Time (EET) in Helsinki. The time is one hour ahead of Germany. This means that they are determined at 20:00 Central European Time (CET). Immediately afterwards you will find out the winning numbers here with us after the Eurojackpot draw. Sometimes there can be a delay and the figures will be published a little later.

Eurojackpot is a type of lottery that takes place throughout Europe. In addition to Germany, 17 other European countries are taking part: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Win Probabilities for Euro Lotto

On Friday it was about winning millions in the first prize category. With the current game formula (5 out of 50 winning numbers and 2 out of 12 euro numbers), the probability of winning is relatively low at around 1:140 million. For every Friday and Tuesday you can fill out 8 betting fields on a ticket in the Eurojackpot. The maximum possible jackpot has been increased compared to the previous model and is 120 million. However, at least a double-digit million amount (from 10 million euros) can be achieved per draw.

The price for a completed betting field is 2 euros. In addition, a processing fee will be charged. This varies by state. But the average is 50 cents. If you fill out the entire ticket (8 betting fields), you have to pay 12.50 euros.

Current rules in the Eurojackpot with two draws per week

For the Eurojackpot, you must tick 5 numbers between 1 and 50 and two Euro numbers between 1 and 12 on your ticket. A Eurojackpot ticket consists of 8 betting fields, in each of which you have this opportunity. You can decide for yourself how many of the betting fields you want to fill out, which of course changes the price for participation. In order to rake in the grand prize, they not only need a lot of luck, they also have to get all seven numbers right. So you shouldn’t have any problems matching the numbers. With a 1 in 140 million chance of winning, however, matching all the numbers is extremely lucky. In the prize class 2 below, there are always very attractive prizes waiting for you, sometimes even 7-digit prizes. A correct euro number may then be missing for this.

