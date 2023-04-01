Russia is reportedly seeking military assistance from North Korea.

Source: sputnikportal.rs/screenshot/Youtube/CNa

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated that the United States of America has knowledge that Russia is reportedly seeking weapons from North Korea, writes “Politiko”. It is known that Russia is in negotiations with Iran, although it already received military aid from them in the form of drones, and now North Korea has allegedly joined the game.

According to Kirby, Russia is reportedly planning to send food to North Korea and receive weapons and ammunition in return. In this transaction is allegedly involved Ashot Mkrtychev, a famous arms dealer from Slovakia.

“We are concerned that North Korea will provide additional assistance to Russia and its military operation against Ukraine, and we have new information that Russia will actively seek to obtain ammunition from North KoreaKirby said.

Acquiring weapons through an arms dealer means, according to the words Dženet Jelen, Secretary of the Ministry of Financethat Putin is turning to his last options.

“Such arms procurement schemes show that Putin is turning to his last options in arms procurement such as Iran and North Koreashe said.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

