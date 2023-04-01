Home World Russia seeks arms from North Korea | Info
Russia is reportedly seeking military assistance from North Korea.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated that the United States of America has knowledge that Russia is reportedly seeking weapons from North Korea, writes “Politiko”. It is known that Russia is in negotiations with Iran, although it already received military aid from them in the form of drones, and now North Korea has allegedly joined the game.

According to Kirby, Russia is reportedly planning to send food to North Korea and receive weapons and ammunition in return. In this transaction is allegedly involved Ashot Mkrtychev, a famous arms dealer from Slovakia.

We are concerned that North Korea will provide additional assistance to Russia and its military operation against Ukraine, and we have new information that Russia will actively seek to obtain ammunition from North KoreaKirby said.

Acquiring weapons through an arms dealer means, according to the words Dženet Jelen, Secretary of the Ministry of Financethat Putin is turning to his last options.

Such arms procurement schemes show that Putin is turning to his last options in arms procurement such as Iran and North Koreashe said.

