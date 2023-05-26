Another Giallorossi Mouracolo: curiosities and odds of Seville – Rome

When it comes to the Special One it is not surprising to see the Europa League 2023 odds between Sevilla and Rome , because the work the coach has done this year is above all mental, in light of the many injuries and the Giallorossi’s short squad. As for Sevilla, however, from 2006 to today, this is the 7th final of what was once called the UEFA Cup, and the score is impressive, because in the six finals already played, the Andalusians have never lost.





Mourinho’s record

The first statistic that catches the eye is that until the arrival of the Special One Roma had only reached the European finals twice, from 2021 until today, they have reached as many finals, the first concerns the Conference League won in 2022 and the second is this one from 2023.

The palmares of the master from Setubal is impressive, because he is the only coach to have won the three main European tournaments, in addition to the Conference with Roma, Mourinho won two Champions Leagues in 2004 and 2010 respectively with Porto and Inter, two Europa League in 2003 and 2017 with Porto and Manchester United.

After the King of the Champions Carlo Ancelotti, Mourinho is the most successful manager in terms of the number of matches played in the Champions League, with 81 victories. To these statistics we must add the victory of 2 Portuguese championships, 3 English championships, 1 Spanish championship and 1 Italian championship, where he even won the treble with Inter, the only Italian team to accomplish this feat. But the palmares doesn’t end there, because there are still many other national cups and international awards that the Special One has won.

The Giallorossi Mouracolo: odds and statistics of Seville – Rome

In this Europa League final the odds Seville – Rome are particularly balanced, with the 1 symbol for the Andalusians quoted at 2.5 and the yellow-red 2 quoted at 2.7.

Difficult to understand if the match will focus on the over 2.5 or on the under 2.5, the draw could be the best interpretative key, because neither of the two teams will concede too many spaces, at least in the first half.

In the light of the two semi-finals played by Sevilla and Roma, it is possible to prefer a match with few goals on the razor’s edge, surely Mourinho will opt for a match of resistance at 0 – 0 for most of the time available, looking for the right opportunity to enhance Dybala’s characteristics especially in the final 20 minutes, when the match should open, at which point the match could become incandescent and Roma will have to put all their strength into the field to win against the best team in the history of the Europa League.

The head to head of Rome and Seville

There are only 4 previous head-to-head matches between these two teams, the first in a friendly match in the heat of August 2015, when the Roma of Totti, Salah and Dzeko won 6-4 in a daring game.

The only Europa League game for promotion in the playoffs dates back to 2020 and the Andalusians won 2-0, while in the other two friendlies there is a draw and a victory for Sevilla. The two teams have never met in the knockout draw in a cup, from the round of 16 onwards.