MADRID – “O Sánchez, or Spain”. It always seems to go off topic, Isabel Diaz Ayusoevery time he takes the stage of an electoral rally of the Popular Party in one of the many towns around Madrid beaten at a rapid pace in the long tour de force of this campaign closed yesterday at midnight. From Leganés to Móstoles, from Alcalá de Henares to Alcorcón, the music does not change.