Mps beats expectations, half-year profit rises to 619 million

MPS closed the first half of the year with a profit of 619 million euros, up about 12 times on the 53 million achieved in the same period of 2022, with a contribution of 383 million in the second quarter, 62.6% in more than the first three months of 2023 and well above the 217 million expected by analysts. The rediscovered profitability contributes to Siena’s capital strengthening: the fully loaded Cet 1 ratio rises to 15.9%, up by over 90 basis points in the quarter, “equipping the bank – explains a note – with capital strength at the top of the system “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

