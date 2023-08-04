Home » Moscow, Kiev attacks foiled on Crimea and Russian naval base. 13 aerial and two marine drones destroyed
Moscow, Kiev attacks foiled on Crimea and Russian naval base. 13 aerial and two marine drones destroyed

Moscow, Kiev attacks foiled on Crimea and Russian naval base. 13 aerial and two marine drones destroyed

Russian forces thwarted air and sea drone attacks on annexed Crimea and a Russian naval base, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Monday. Russian ships this morning destroyed two Ukrainian marine drones that attempted to attack Russia’s Novorossiysk naval base in Krasnodar Territory in the south of the country, the ministry said. Russian air defenses shot down 10 drones that attempted to attack Crimea overnight, while three other drones were neutralized by electronic warfare equipment, according to the ministry.

August 4, 2023

Ukraine, Russian bombs on Kherson cathedral

8:12

Shoigu, pre-emptive strikes needed

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed the need to inflict preemptive damage on the enemy. During a visit to an army headquarters this morning, he added that “these measures will ensure maximum safety of life and health of Russian military personnel.”

8:12

Moscow, Shoigu visits Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front

Russian Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu made a surprise visit to Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front to inspect positions and to speak with officers, the Russian Army said in a statement, without specifying the location. Shoigu “thanked the military commanders (…) for the offensive actions” against the Kiev armed forces in the Lyman area.

08:10

Russia foils drone attacks in Kiev

