After the green light from the ECB regarding the capital strengthening operation that will be submitted to the shareholders’ meeting on 15 September, some press rumors indicate differences between the CEO Luigi Lovaglio and the banks of the guarantee consortium regarding the methods and timing of the 2.5 billion euro capital increase.

On the one hand, the consortium would push for a postponement to next year, on the other Lovaglio would instead be opposed to postponing the operation and would rather proceed quickly with the involvement of the anchor investors AXA and Anima, who could subscribe a share of 10% each. investing 250 million euros.

