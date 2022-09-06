After a lapse of two years, Huawei’s high-end flagship Mate series was released again. On September 6, before the release of Apple’s new phone, the Huawei Mate50 series took the lead to meet consumers. Overall, the Huawei Mate50 series still continues the business style of the Mate series.

Judging from the highlights of the new phone, it still does not have the 5G communication function. However, for the first time, it is equipped with the short message function of Beidou communication in the smartphone, which makes the Mate50 more selling point. But overall, the Mate50 released by Huawei is not full of highlights.

Huawei Mate50 series officially released short message as a new highlight

At the launch, according to Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, “It has been ten years since the Mate series was born in 2013. In the past ten years, the Mate series has continued to lead the innovation of the mobile phone industry.” He also emphasized that the ability to surpass the Mate series Only Mate.

It is reported that in terms of appearance, the Huawei Mate50 series inherits the design of the central axis symmetry and ring camera, and the “Paris stud” on the back is organically integrated with the camera, with clear layers. The glass version of Huawei Mate50 series comes in three colors: Frost Silver, Obsidian Black, and Streamer Purple. Huawei Mate50 series boldly uses natural environment color for the back cover design, bringing two plain leather versions of Kunlun Dawn and Kunlun Xiaguang.

In terms of cameras, the Huawei Mate50 series is equipped with a periscope telephoto camera, the Huawei Mate50 supports a 100-fold zoom range, and the Huawei Mate50 Pro supports a 200-fold zoom range. The Huawei Mate50 series also uses a new wide-angle macro camera that supports 2.5cm super macro shooting. This time, it also comes with a front super wide-angle imaging system, which supports 78°-100° intelligent variable, and a larger field of view is more exciting.

Among them, Huawei Mate50 RS Porsche designed the industry’s first super macro telephoto camera, and pioneered the dual-lens group long-stroke sliding axis technology, which can achieve up to 35 times super macro and 100 times digital zoom. Huawei Mate50 RS Porsche design industry’s first CeraBicolor two-color ceramic process.

In terms of battery life, the Huawei Mate50 series uses 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. When the power of the mobile phone is lower than 1%, the energy accumulating pump will be activated intelligently to meet the emergency use of low-power applications. It supports standby for 3 hours, or calls for 12 minutes, or flashes the code 10 times, or scans the code 4 times, and will not be damaged. Battery Life.

In terms of price, Huawei Mate50 starts at 4,999 yuan, and Huawei Mate50 Pro starts at 6,799 yuan. The pre-sale will start at 18:08 on September 6, and the official sale will start at 10:08 on September 21. The Huawei Mate50 RS Porsche Design is priced at 12,999 yuan and will be officially launched at 10:08 on September 21. Huawei Mate50 E is priced from 3,999 yuan and will go on sale in October.

In addition, the conference also announced the upgrade plan of HarmonyOS 3. The first batch of upgraded devices include Huawei P50 series, Huawei P50 Pocket, Huawei Mate Xs 2 and other mobile phones, as well as smart screen, tablet, watch and other smart terminal products. For users’ service renewal and upgrade, Huawei will provide Kunlun glass replacement services for more than 10 models one after another, as well as memory upgrade services, battery replacement services at one price, and other services to make mobile phones more durable.

For the Huawei Mate50 series released this time, if the biggest new highlight is the short message function that has been exposed before.

Jiwei.com has previously reported that according to industry insiders, “Huawei Mate50 series will launch the short message function, and the chip equipped with the short message function of Beidou No. Chip provides chip testing services.”

According to Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, Huawei’s Mate50 series mobile phones are the world‘s first popular smartphones that support Beidou satellite news.

It said that the Huawei Mate50 series supports Beidou satellite messaging hardware capabilities, and is the industry’s first mass smartphone that supports Beidou satellite messaging. When you are in an environment without ground network signal coverage, such as in desert and no-man’s land, in distress at sea, earthquake rescue, etc., you can send text and location information to the outside through the Changlian APP, keep in touch with the outside world, and support multiple locations to generate trajectory maps.

In terms of supply chain, on September 5, according to the announcement released by Liyang Chip, the company has recently completed the development of the world‘s first Beidou short message SoC chip test plan and entered the mass production stage. The short message chip is produced by strategic partner Chongqing Southwest. Integrated Circuit Design Co., Ltd. is designed and developed, and the company exclusively provides wafer-level (Chip Probing, hereinafter referred to as “CP”) testing services for the chip.

The so-called short message was released to the outside world according to Beidou-3: China Ordnance Industry Group Co., Ltd., China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd. and domestic mobile phone manufacturers, conquered a number of key core technologies and completed the first domestic first. A mobile phone Beidou short message communication RF baseband integrated chip development, innovative realization of “no card, no change, no additional peripherals” mass mobile phone “one number dual network” design, the world‘s first realization of mass smart phone satellite communication Capability, mass users in the Asia-Pacific region will enjoy the Beidou-3 short message communication service.

According to people in the industry, “In addition to Huawei’s first adoption, OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi are all following up. This is a major breakthrough. If the domestic first-tier manufacturers are fully rolled out, it will have a great impact on the mobile phone industry. promotion.”

Huawei’s core suppliers have not changed much, and the influence of terminal business has declined

According to the author’s knowledge from the industry, Huawei’s core suppliers in the A-share market have not changed much, especially the previous P series and the current Mate series, which have extremely high requirements on suppliers. For example, in terms of panels, BOE is still the core supplier. One of the suppliers, and this time Visionox has also become a supplier. Affected by this good news, Visionox’s stock price has been rising by the limit!

According to the author’s knowledge, Huawei’s core suppliers include BOE, BYD, Xinwei Communication, Weir, Sobeide, Lingyi Zhizao, Lens Technology, Qiu Ti Technology, Sunny Optical, Shengbang Co., Ltd., Zhuoshengwei , Dianlian Technology, Maijie Technology, Sunlord Electronics, Microcapac Technology, Sanhuan Group, Fenghua Hi-Tech, Shennan Circuit, Xingsen Technology, Changying Precision, Crystal Optoelectronics, Goodix Technology, Anjie Technology, Lianchuang Electronics , Sunwanda, Desay Battery, AAC Technology, Sanlip, Aohai Technology, etc.

However, according to the communication between the author and people in the industry, in the past two years, Huawei’s influence on mobile phone suppliers has been declining rapidly, and the reason behind it is the reduction in its shipments. As business is affected, these suppliers have already begun to clear the siege on two fronts.

On the one hand, they are accelerating their supply to other domestic top-tier mobile phone brands. On the other hand, affected by the entire smartphone industry, supply chain manufacturers are accelerating their deployment of new industries. According to the author’s statistics, in addition to new consumer electronic products, In fact, many manufacturers are entering new markets across borders, such as new energy vehicles and photovoltaics.

Facts have also proved that for most leading companies in the mobile phone industry chain, the influence of Huawei is not very big at present, especially after two years, the proportion of Huawei’s order business in many suppliers is actually very low. .

Taking the camera module manufacturer Qiu Tiwei as an example, in 2020, Huawei contributed as much as 4.737 billion yuan in revenue to the company, accounting for 27.77% of its total annual revenue. Huawei’s annual contribution to the company’s revenue is less than 700 million yuan, which means that Qiu Tiwei has “lost” 4 billion yuan in revenue due to Huawei’s single customer. In terms of revenue, it did not show a significant decline, but increased slightly year-on-year.

As industry insiders said to the author: “Huawei’s mobile phone still has an influence in the industry, but for suppliers, the negative impact has actually been reduced to a very low level, and it can be said that it is already at a trough. , then, it will be a stimulus for the industry instead!”

(Proofreading/Deng Wenbiao)