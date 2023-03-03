Luka Mucic is leaving SAP as CFO on March 31 of this year. picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach

The chief financial officer of the multi-billion dollar group SAP, Luka Mucic, is leaving the Walldorfers at the end of March. His contract ends prematurely, for which he will receive a severance payment of 9.6 million euros. Mucic is an SAP homegrown product. His career began in 1996 in the legal department. Without a break, he worked his way up to the board of directors.

SAP CFO Luka Mucic is leaving the technology group after 27 years. He’s leaving three years earlier than his contract actually intended. For this he receives a severance payment of 9.6 million euros, as from the recently released Compensation Report for the year 2022.

In addition, Mucic received a regular salary of 3.25 million euros last year. This makes him one of the top earners on the seven-strong board. Only the CEO, Christian Klein, earns more. In 2022 he received remuneration of 4.67 million euros.

Mucic is homegrown

Last year it became known that CFO Mucic would leave the group early. “Consensually”, it says again in the remuneration report to justify the severance payment.

Mucic is a real SAP homegrown product. His career began after studying law in the legal department of the Walldorf group. He worked at SAP without a break. In 2013 he became Head of Global Finance, and in 2014 he became a member of the Management Board as Chief Financial Officer.

