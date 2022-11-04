Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announced in a press release the results of the auction of the unexercised rights and the conclusion of the period for the exercise of the option rights acquired during the auction on Euronext Milan. With a press release issued yesterday evening, MPS announced that, in the auction of unexercised rights, “no. 29,465,590 newly issued BMPS ordinary shares for

a total value of Euro 58,931,180 ″ and that “the 96.3% share of the capital increase reached after the exercise of the rights purchased at auction corresponds to a total of no. 1,203,123,666 shares due to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (“MEF”), in relation to the shareholding already held, and to institutional and private investors “.

Mps added that “the residual n. 46,541,982 newly issued shares – for an equivalent value of Euro 93,083,964 (equal

3.7% of the capital increase) – will be subscribed by the banks of the guarantee consortium, namely BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) SA, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA, of joint global coordinators, and Banco

Santander, SA, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Société Générale and Stifel Europe Bank AG as joint bookrunners, as well as by Algebris”.