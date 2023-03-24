Home Business Mps, president Patrizia Grieco resigns
The president of the Mps-Monte dei Paschi di Siena board of directors Patrizia Grieco, as already announced by the bank, will resign. The Sienese bank confirms it with a note.

“With reference to the press release dated 19 January, which announced the unavailability of Patrizia Grieco, Chairman of the Board of Directors of

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, upon renewal of its mandate, informs you that, following the assumption of a new role in another listed company, it has resigned as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors with effect from 26 March 2023″.

“The Chairman thanks all the employees of the Bank, the Chief Executive Officer, the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, for their intense professional and human experience and, above all, for the significant results obtained thanks to the work carried out, formulating the best wishes for a future full of successes”.

The MPS note goes on to indicate that “all the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors express their heartfelt thanks to the Chairman for the constant commitment lavished with great experience and professionalism in carrying out her office”.

