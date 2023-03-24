Home News ICE route Erfurt-Nuremberg closed: train route is being expanded – diversions
News

ICE route Erfurt-Nuremberg closed: train route is being expanded – diversions

by admin
ICE route Erfurt-Nuremberg closed: train route is being expanded – diversions

Due to the expansion of the railway line, the ICE route between Nuremberg and Erfurt will be closed in the coming days. As reported by Deutsche Bahn, there will be no trains from March 24th to 31st. All ICE stops in Coburg, Bamberg and Erlangen will be eliminated.

Instead, ICE trains will be diverted over a large area via Fulda and Würzburg. The journey times from Erfurt to southern Germany and back are correspondingly longer. Buses run as a substitute for the regional trains.

Largest railway construction site in Bavaria

According to Deutsche Bahn, the route between Nuremberg and Bamberg is to be expanded to four tracks in the course of the year. Around 600 construction workers will then be deployed on Bavaria’s largest railway construction site.

Overall, the railway wants to complete 16 bridges, two S-Bahn stations and the Eggolsheim overtaking station. The railways, the federal government and the Free State are investing around 160 million euros in the four-track expansion in 2023 alone.

Landslide on ICE track

There had already been disruptions on the ICE route this week. Due to a landslide, there were some long delays, and the railway finally worked to stabilize the slope.

See also  Focus Interview: A Century of Struggle Starts a New Journey, Learns from History and Creates the Future_Xinhua News

You may also like

Pre-legislative consultation must define the scope of the...

All information about the start, costs and validity

A hidden enemy for Earth

Tiki González encourages the academic training of the...

Immediately: Professional legal texts for coaching

Was the Minister of the Interior exchanged for...

ANOTHER MORE FROM THE PROSECUTOR, NOW AS PRESIDENT...

Valledupar will have a new Fire Department station

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau acted...

Macron’s pension reform makes the French increasingly aggressive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy