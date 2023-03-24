Due to the expansion of the railway line, the ICE route between Nuremberg and Erfurt will be closed in the coming days. As reported by Deutsche Bahn, there will be no trains from March 24th to 31st. All ICE stops in Coburg, Bamberg and Erlangen will be eliminated.

Instead, ICE trains will be diverted over a large area via Fulda and Würzburg. The journey times from Erfurt to southern Germany and back are correspondingly longer. Buses run as a substitute for the regional trains.

Largest railway construction site in Bavaria

According to Deutsche Bahn, the route between Nuremberg and Bamberg is to be expanded to four tracks in the course of the year. Around 600 construction workers will then be deployed on Bavaria’s largest railway construction site.

Overall, the railway wants to complete 16 bridges, two S-Bahn stations and the Eggolsheim overtaking station. The railways, the federal government and the Free State are investing around 160 million euros in the four-track expansion in 2023 alone.

Landslide on ICE track