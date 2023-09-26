MPS, release by June: the Treasury sets the date. The farewell will take place in two phases

Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Mps, the release in conjunction with the European. The government is preparing for privatization

Il Tesoro He has decided, by June 2024 there will be an exit from MPS. The date indicated is not accidental because the privatization of the Siena bank should come to fruition precisely in close to the European elections. The Ministry of Economy – we read in Milano Finanza – has decided to to accelerate and could soon name them advisor to manage the operation. First move the 10% placement. The deadline already noted on the diaries of some bankers who frequent the Milanese city is June 2024. By that date the Italian government wants unmark the MPS dossierone of the thorniest matches that the executive led by Giorgia Melons received as an inheritance from their predecessors.

Returning to the question of advisor – continues Milano Finanza – the appointments should take place in the next few days and the reason would be due to the need to replace law firms who were previously dealing with the process resignation of the share, whose mandates are expired for over a year now. The exit should take place in two phases. In the first instance the Treasury could place a share between 5 and 10%.

Read also: MPS, former CEO Bastianini must be compensated. The shadow of the Mef behind the expulsion

Read also: MPS makes profits and the Treasury slows down the sale. Bank of Italy and the EU have other ideas

Considering a market price around €3 (today the shares are listed on the stock exchange at 2.68 for a total capitalization of the group of 3.37 billion) and one 10% discount%the operation could profit the shareholder between 170 and 350 million. The second step will be the most challenging one, you will need a banking partner which takes over the majority share of MPS. The names are always the same, those on which the market speculates the most: on everyone Unicredit and Bpm.

Subscribe to the newsletter