ETECSA Reduces Minimum Amount to Extend Life Cycle of Mobile Lines

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) announced a reduction in the minimum amount necessary to extend the life cycle of mobile lines, effective from Friday, December 15. Any recharge, purchase of “Combined Plans” and “Packages” for an amount equal to or greater than 100 Cuban pesos will now extend the life cycle of the customer’s mobile line for 330 days.

This means that the customer’s mobile line will remain active for an additional 330 days from the date of purchase, plus an additional 30 non-active days, valid only for recharging. Customers can recharge their mobile line through all the means available to the company, including online services, payment gateways Transfermobile and GOD, and the MiTransfer wallet.

To check the extension in the life cycle of cell lines, customers can simply dial the code *222#.

In 2014, ETECSA established a cell line life cycle, which consisted of every prepaid mobile phone user who recharged, regardless of the amount, but respecting the mandatory minimum of 5.00 CUC, would have their cell line active for a period of 330 days. As with the current measure, customers were granted an additional 30 days after the expiration of the useful life cycle, during which time the line remains inactive until a new recharge is carried out. If the customer does not recharge within that period, they will lose the line.

