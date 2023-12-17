Home » ETECSA Reduces Minimum Amount to Extend Life Cycle of Mobile Lines
Business

ETECSA Reduces Minimum Amount to Extend Life Cycle of Mobile Lines

by admin
ETECSA Reduces Minimum Amount to Extend Life Cycle of Mobile Lines

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) announced a reduction in the minimum amount necessary to extend the life cycle of mobile lines, effective from Friday, December 15. Any recharge, purchase of “Combined Plans” and “Packages” for an amount equal to or greater than 100 Cuban pesos will now extend the life cycle of the customer’s mobile line for 330 days.

This means that the customer’s mobile line will remain active for an additional 330 days from the date of purchase, plus an additional 30 non-active days, valid only for recharging. Customers can recharge their mobile line through all the means available to the company, including online services, payment gateways Transfermobile and GOD, and the MiTransfer wallet.

To check the extension in the life cycle of cell lines, customers can simply dial the code *222#.

In 2014, ETECSA established a cell line life cycle, which consisted of every prepaid mobile phone user who recharged, regardless of the amount, but respecting the mandatory minimum of 5.00 CUC, would have their cell line active for a period of 330 days. As with the current measure, customers were granted an additional 30 days after the expiration of the useful life cycle, during which time the line remains inactive until a new recharge is carried out. If the customer does not recharge within that period, they will lose the line.

See also  Bonus 200 euros: this is what retirees need to know

You may also like

Something is happening again at the semiconductor manufacturer

Resolution 25 of 05/12/2023 – Adoption of the...

A big jump of 2,000 points!Offshore RMB surges...

Wirecard scandal: Jan Marsalek is said to have...

Ciudad Juárez Maquiladora Industry Faces Job Creation Slowdown...

The paradox of the web: cybercriminals are better...

Environmental bonus for electric cars ends on Sunday...

Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Due to Salmonella...

Africa: Gggi and Agra collaborate to strengthen food...

Today’s stock market is 1215丨Will the index shrink...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy