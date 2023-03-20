With a fortune of around 440 million US dollars, Adam Sandler takes sixth place in the ranking. Sandler is an American actor, comedian and producer. His best-known films include comedies such as “Click” from 2006, “Chuck and Larry” from 2007 or the “Child’s Heads” series (2010, 2013). At various points in his career, Sandler was considered the highest-paid entertainer in the world. In the past decade, the US comedian has even topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid Hollywood actors several times in a row. The box office results of the last three films were compared with the costs incurred through the fees of the main actors. Sandler’s net worth is estimated at around $440 million.