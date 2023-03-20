Ranking 2023 These are the ten richest actors in the world
Internationally successful actors earn high salaries. But who is currently one of the richest actors in the world and how much do they earn? The current ranking reveals it.
After the bad cinema years of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, there were major cinema productions again last year. But streaming providers are also increasingly hiring prominent actors, which brings actors high fees.
What has changed little in recent years: the gender pay gap. The ranking of the industry journal “Variety” also shows that there are still large differences in income between male and female Hollywood stars. The first ten places are almost exclusively occupied by men. Here are the top earners from Hollywood in the current ranking. The following actors have the highest estimated net worth in the motion picture industry.
10th place: Clint Eastwood – $375 million
Clinton ‘Clint’ Eastwood Jr. is an actor, director, producer, film composer, singer and former mayor of the small town of Carmel, California. After his first acting successes as a taciturn western and action hero in the TV series “Rawhide”, Clint Eastwood achieved international fame in the 1960s. Eastwood has won four Oscars—two each for the 1992 western “Unforgiven” and the sports drama “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004. In addition to his work as an actor and producer, he also composes film music.
According to media reports, Eastwood’s fortune is said to be around $375 million, making him the 10th richest actor in the world.
9th place: Keanu Reeves – $380 million
Keanu Reeves is the ninth richest actor in the world. Born in Lebanon, Reeves’ earlier career was focused on theater in his later native Canada. The actor is known for roles in Out of Control (1996), John Wick (2014, 2017, 2023) and The Matrix (1999, 2003, 2021), among others.
Throughout his career, numerous films he starred in grossed billions of dollars. One of the best known is the “Matrix” trilogy, which grossed $1.6 billion in total. His current fortune is said to be around $380 million, US media reports.
8th place: Amitabh Bachchan | Sylvester Stallone | Jack Nicholson – $400 million each
Eighth place in the ranking of the richest actors in the world is split into three: it goes to Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, American actor Jack Nicholson and screenwriter, director and actor Sylvester Stallone.
Bachchan is known as Big B and works as an actor, politician and businessman. He is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. With twelve Oscar nominations, Jack Nicholson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. Well-known films by him are “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “It couldn’t be better” (1997). Silvester Stallone’s best-known roles are as boxer Rocky Balboa and as the action hero “Rambo” (1982).
The platform “Celebritynetworth” certifies that all three men have a net worth of an estimated 400 million US dollars.
7th place: Mel Gibson – $425 million
Mel Gibson is best known for action and war films. The father of nine received a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his role in “Braveheart” (1996). Gibson has also starred in films such as Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He was born in New York and grew up with ten siblings. His family emigrated to Australia early on, where the now 66-year-old learned to act. According to media reports, his net worth is said to be around $425 million.
6th place: Adam Sandler – $440 million
With a fortune of around 440 million US dollars, Adam Sandler takes sixth place in the ranking. Sandler is an American actor, comedian and producer. His best-known films include comedies such as “Click” from 2006, “Chuck and Larry” from 2007 or the “Child’s Heads” series (2010, 2013). At various points in his career, Sandler was considered the highest-paid entertainer in the world. In the past decade, the US comedian has even topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid Hollywood actors several times in a row. The box office results of the last three films were compared with the costs incurred through the fees of the main actors. Sandler’s net worth is estimated at around $440 million.
5th place: George Clooney | Robert De Niro – $500 million each
George Clooney shares fifth place in the ranking of the richest actors in the world with his colleague Robert De Niro. According to Celebritynetworth, both have a net worth of $500 million each. While De Niro achieved acting fame and prominence in the 1970s, Clooney played his first major role in the 1984 sitcom E/R. Since then he was considered a heartthrob and achieved his breakthrough in Hollywood. Movies like From dusk till dawn (1996), his role as Batman (1997) and the Ocean series (2001, 2004, 2007) followed.
4th place: Tom Cruise – $600 million
Tom Cruise is one of the richest and most successful actors in Hollywood. In recent years, the 60-year-old has regularly landed in the “Forbes” ranking of the highest-paid actors. His most recent 2022 film, Top Gun: Maverick, grossed more than $700 million in US cinemas. This makes the work the fifth highest-grossing film of all time in the United States. Cruise originally made just $13 million from the latest Top Gun film, but he also produced the sequel and took a percentage of the film’s ticket sales. Top Gun grossed over $1.4 billion, taking Cruise’s profit to $100 million. His net worth is estimated at around $600 million.
Other well-known Tom Cruise films include Jerry McGuire (1996), Last Samurai (2003) and Mission Impossible (2000).
3rd place: Shah Rukh Khan – $690 million
Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor, film producer and tv personality who has a net worth of around $690 million according to Forbes. His acting career began in the late 1980s with appearances in Indian television series. Following this, Khan launched his Bollywood career. His most successful films include the comedies “Chennai Express”, “Happy New Year” and “Dilwale”. In addition, Khan is one of the most prominent advertising faces in his native India.
2nd place: Jerry Seinfeld – $950 million
The second richest actor in the world is Jerry Seinfeld, an American comedian, television producer and actor. His net worth is around $950 million, according to Celebritynetworth. A large portion of his fortune is tied to the sitcom Seinfeld, which has proven to be one of the most profitable shows in television history. Just last year, the streaming giant paid Netflix around 500 million US dollars for the broadcast rights to the sitcom, from which the producer and leading actor still earns.
1st place: Jami Gertz – three billion US dollars
Jami Gertz took first place among the richest actors in 2023. She is an American actress and is known for films like ‘Below Zero’ (1987) and ‘Twister’ (1996). Most recently, the 57-year-old played a supporting role in the film “I Want You Back” from 2022. However, Gertz’ fortune is not exclusively based on her salary as an actress. So she is married to the American billionaire Tony Ressler, who is sometimes the owner of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks. According to media reports, Gertz’s fortune is said to be around three billion US dollars.
The richest actors in the world 2023 in the table
|Platz
|Name
|Land
|Assets
|1.
|Jamie Gertz
|USA
|3 billion dollars
|2.
|Jerry Seinfeld
|USA
|$950 million
|3.
|Shah Rukh Khan
|If
|$690 million
|4.
|Tom Cruise
|USA
|600 million dollars
|5.
|George Clooney, Robert De Niro
|USA, USA
|500 million dollars
|6.
|Adam Sandler
|USA
|$440 million
|7.
|Mel Gibson
|USA
|$425 million
|8.
|Amitabh Bachchan, Sylvester Stallone, Jack Nicholson
|India, USA, USA
|400 million dollars
|9.
|Keanu Reeves
|You have
|$380 million
|10.
|Clint Eastwood
|USA
|$375 million
|In total
|$7.760 billion
