MILANO – The oldest bank in the world it is worth 20 million on the stock market, 1.95 euros per share. Less than 2 euros of the capital increase: if only the increase is ultra-hyper dilutive, from the point of view of quotations it would be better to buy the securities on the stock exchange. Just under a very symbolic chip, the price of the right (which can be exchanged until today): 20 cents, to subscribe to 125 newly minted shares.