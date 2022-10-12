Home Business Mps, what is the 2.5 billion capital increase and what are the unknowns
Business

Mps, what is the 2.5 billion capital increase and what are the unknowns

by admin
Mps, what is the 2.5 billion capital increase and what are the unknowns

MILANO – That of Mps, a bank 64% controlled by the Ministry of Economy, is a race against time. The goal of the CEO, Luigi Lovaglio, with the implicit approval of the Treasury, is to initiate the necessary 2.5 billion capital increase on 17 October. As part of the operation, which represents the seventh recapitalization for Siena in the space of 14 yearsthe Mef has already pledged to do its part, paying out 1.6 billion.

See also  The Tavazzano case, how much the division between unions weighs on the clashes in logistics

You may also like

Wall Street uncertain after inflation. On thud S&P...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: FOMC meeting minutes will...

Sky and Adobe in the “The Edit” project:...

Meta releases new VR headset with Microsoft software...

Gazprom: in October, gas revenues in Europe collapsed...

US inflation: production price index + 8.5% yoy,...

Ansaldo Energia, the strike blocks Genoa. Closed highway

Windows 11 21H2/22H2 Get October Cumulative Update to...

Intel sells little and fires, the fault of...

CATL sets up a new new energy company...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy