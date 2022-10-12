Home World Erdogan and Tokaev, in Kazakhstan the ping-pong diplomacy in the Central Asian version
by admin
MOSCOW – After the signing of six agreements and the press conference, the jackets are dropped and table tennis is played. The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Kazakh leader Kassim Jomert Tokaev thus sanctioned their agreement on the sidelines of the Strategic Cooperation Council between the golden rooms of the Presidential Palace of Akorda in the Kazakh capital, which returned to its original name Astana after being briefly renamed Nur-Sultan in honor of the country’s former father, Nursultan Nazarbaev.

