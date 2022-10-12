In addition to the sale of luxury cars, the Bonhams auction in Zoute also sold small cars and special vehicles assigned to high figures: a Fiat 595 Abarth was sold for 48,300 euros

Roberto Pontiroli Gobbi

Not only Ferrari, Aston Martin and Lamborghini at auction in the rich Bonhams auction at Zoute in Belgium on 8 and 9 October. Even less extraordinary means that had a particular price. And despite this they were sold without any problem, like the 595 Abarth sold for 48,300 euros. Under the banner of “the world is beautiful because it is varied”, together with other supercars, we see some decidedly curious purchases.

Citroen 2C and Fiat 500 in gold weight — Not only supercars, in fact, but also some very precious small cars. In fact, the 31,050 euros paid for a Citroen 2CV Club with only 16 kilometers traveled are remarkable. While it is unbelievable are the 77,625 euros which has been assigned a Citroen 2CV Sahara with 4×4 drive. Among the curiosities also a rare Fiat 500 convertible of the unusual light green color and with a Rome license plate, sold for 28,500 euros. Much more expensive, on the other hand, is a 1966 Fiat Abarth 595, which costs 48,300 euros.

A rare six-wheel drive Mercedes Amg G63 from 2014 was paid for € 759,000. Finally, another amazing Mercedes: the 300 SL Gullwing with gull-wing doors has "flown", it is appropriate to say, in the garage of a wealthy collector after having written a check for 1,380,000 euros.

Lamborghini Miura ed Espada — In this rich auction of such prestigious brands, some Lamborghinis could not be missing. A beautiful 1968 Miura P400 in the unusual light blue color was awarded. This rare Bertone-bodied supercar, with 54 springs behind it, was sold for 1,150,500 euros. A 400 GT 2 + 2 from 1967 was paid for € 218,500. A 1970 Espada is much cheaper: sold for 178,250 euros.

Volkswagen, a bus for the rich — 115,000 euros is the sum for which a beautiful Volkswagen T1 windowed bus from 1965 was sold. Of course, that figure most people would have preferred to spend on a new Porsche, BMW or Mercedes from the dealership. But you know, with collecting you can commit real follies. And this is a good example.