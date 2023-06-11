Mr. Bean rejects the electric car. And in Great Britain it is controversy

Mr. Bean against the electric car
Mr. Bean against the electric car. In a TV interview, taken up by the English press, Rowan Atkinsonbetter known, precisely, as Mr. Bean, it has been said “fooled” by green vehicles. “It’s not the green solution that many think it is,” she said. And it was not the bizarre and clumsy comedian who spoke, but an expert in the sector. Atkinson indeed he has a degree in electronic engineering but above all he is a motor enthusiast with a car collection from 12 million pounds.
Mr.Bean also rails against those countries that are passing laws to ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars. “We need to let the investments continue to improve endothermic technology – he said – rather than banning everything”. “Also because – he added – greenhouse gas emissions are 70% higher in the production of electric cars than that of petrol cars”.
Repentance after trial
Mr. Bean has never been an anti-green. Indeed, far from it. The he bought his first hybrid car 18 years agobut today after analyzing the data and listening to the experts, he invites motorists “to keep their vehicles longer“. “In Great Britain – he said – the first owners of a new car keep it on average three years. If this percentage were to rise to five, car production and the associated CO2 emissions would be significantly reduced”.
The actor, a motor enthusiast, boasts an impressive collection of cars. Among his best pieces one 1997 McLaren F1 worth £9.9 million, a Bentley Mulsanne Birkin of 2014 worth £303,000 and one Rolls Royce Ghost from £415,000. In total, the fleet owned by him would reach over 12 million pounds.
The debate
The British media, which have long been divided on the government’s willingness to accelerate towards the electric transition, took Mr. Bean’s statements very seriously. AND, given the fame of the actor, a debate ensued which also involved representatives of the institutions. Meanwhile Mr. Bean on the screen continues to travel with his old woman Mini Coopers certainly not electric.