Mr. Bean rejects the electric car. And in Great Britain it is controversy

Mr. Bean against the electric car

Mr. Bean against the electric car. In a TV interview, taken up by the English press, Rowan Atkinsonbetter known, precisely, as Mr. Bean, it has been said “fooled” by green vehicles. “It’s not the green solution that many think it is,” she said. And it was not the bizarre and clumsy comedian who spoke, but an expert in the sector. Atkinson indeed he has a degree in electronic engineering but above all he is a motor enthusiast with a car collection from 12 million pounds.

Mr.Bean also rails against those countries that are passing laws to ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars. “We need to let the investments continue to improve endothermic technology – he said – rather than banning everything”. “Also because – he added – greenhouse gas emissions are 70% higher in the production of electric cars than that of petrol cars”.

Repentance after trial

Mr. Bean has never been an anti-green. Indeed, far from it. The he bought his first hybrid car 18 years agobut today after analyzing the data and listening to the experts, he invites motorists “to keep their vehicles longer“. “In Great Britain – he said – the first owners of a new car keep it on average three years. If this percentage were to rise to five, car production and the associated CO2 emissions would be significantly reduced”.