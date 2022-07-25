The reporter recently learned from the Economic Development Bureau (Financial Office) of the Economic Development Zone that in the first half of the year, the Economic Development Zone promoted the growth of enterprises through multiple financing channels. As of the end of June, the balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the region was 23.199 billion yuan, and the new deposits this year were 1.691 billion yuan; the non-performing loan ratio was 0.35%; the loan balance of small loan companies was 300.47 million yuan, and the accumulative amount issued this year was 676.35 million yuan; 2 companies (Huayuan Automobile, Renben Group), 2 new shareholding reform companies, and 714 million yuan of special bond issuance since the beginning of the year.

In response to the problems of unbalanced financing structure, information asymmetry between banks and enterprises, and the epidemic situation, the financing difficulties of small and medium-sized enterprises have been , expand the coverage of indirect financing, guide more financial resources to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and help enterprises make good use of policy tools. In the first half of the year, enterprises within the jurisdiction increased direct financing by 700 million yuan.

In order to further expand the channels for listing and financing, according to the relevant requirements of the listing of enterprises, the bureau has conducted in-depth research on enterprises, and has included enterprises with good growth, high technology content and great development potential into the field of vision, implemented the echelon cultivation plan, and established the cultivation database of listed enterprises. , At present, there are 10 companies cultivated by the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges in the Economic Development Zone, 5 companies have been cultivated and listed in the Beijing Stock Exchange, and 15 companies have been cultivated at the basic level of the New Third Board. 2 new shareholding reform enterprises were added.

The relevant person in charge of the bureau said that in the second half of the year, it will urge banks to innovate in credit products and service methods, and use credit guarantee, equity pledge, and intellectual property pledge as the cooperation model between the government and the bank to alleviate the financing problems of small and micro technology-based enterprises. Focus on increasing the independent and controllable medium and long-term credit support for advanced manufacturing, strategic emerging industries and industrial chain supply chains, to ensure that the newly issued inclusive small and micro enterprise loan interest rates continue to remain stable on the existing basis. At the same time, it will promote the issuance of corporate bonds by qualified projects on state-owned platforms, promote asset securitization, and encourage listed companies to expand refinancing channels through allotment of shares, issuance of new shares, issuance of convertible bonds, corporate bonds, stock exchange acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., and strive for 10 Enterprises entered the reserve enterprise database for listing.

Source: Wenzhou Daily

Original title: Multi-channel financing helps enterprises develop steadily

Reporter: Huang Jian

Correspondents Wu Zhenghui Shang Xinhao

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com