Multiversity, maxi alliance to train Pa employees

Mercatorum, Pegaso, San Raffaele University of Rome have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Public Administration for the continuous and innovative training of civil servants.

The project

The “PA 110 e lode” agreement aims to provide civil servants with the necessary skills to adapt to an increasingly competitive labor market. In short, through collaboration and the development of joint initiatives, the companies of the Multiversity group want to improve the training of civil servants and promote the digitization of the sector.

The collaboration also includes economic benefits for all PA employees who intend to enroll in a degree course or master’s degree course at one of the group’s universities, up to a 50% reduction in tuition fees.

The objectives

«The memorandum of understanding guarantees continuous training for public administration employees, which is essential for the improvement and modernization of a country’s administrative machinery and for the benefit of citizens and businesses – declares Fabio Vaccarono, president and CEO of Multiversity -. Our digital universities, national leaders in the field of advanced training and research, offer high-quality study courses, capable of improving the level of specialist and transversal skills, which respond to the needs of a rapidly changing labor market ».

The masters and degree programs of the Multiversity digital universities promote professional development through the updating and expansion of the skills of PA personnel (upskilling), and the acquisition of new knowledge and skills (reskilling). Details on the activities and specific projects relating to the collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration are available on the websites of the three universities.